Along with their traditional costumes and instruments, a concert with Tlen-Huicani is like taking a journey through Mexico’s music, time and place. The singers, in their indigenous Indian language of Nahuatl, Tlen-Huicani make the beautiful “harpa jarocha” or folk harp, the centerpiece of their music. Since 1973, their music and international achievements have earned the honor of ‘Best Folk Group in Mexico’ by the Union of Music and Theater Critics. In 2013 the governor of Veracruz honored them for 40 years of service to the development of the cultural landscape of Veracruz.
General Admission $15 Advance ($20 Door), Seniors & Students $10 ($15). Dinner & A Show $25 ($30)