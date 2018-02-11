Click "Register" below to reserve your spot for this event. Advanced purchase is required on MiVoz using our secure PayPal payment system.

Ticket Type Sales End Value Quantity Discount Dinner & A Show - details Dinner & A Show tickets purchased require patrons to pick up their dinner vouchers at the reception desk on the day of the performance. Reservations are recommended: (414) 384-3100 11/2/2018 $25.00 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 General Admission 11/2/2018 $15.00 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 Senior 11/2/2018 $10.00 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Student 11/2/2018 $10.00 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 Student Group 11/2/2018 $8.00 0 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Advanced Reserved Seating - details You will have a reserved seat in the first two rows of the auditorium. Limited quantities available. 10/31/2018 $30.00 0 1 2 3 4

By submitting registration, you agree that you are at least 16 years old.